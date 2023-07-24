Self-Care Rituals: 8 Ways to Shower Yourself With Love

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Self-love meditation: One of the most effective ways to boost your feelings of self-love quickly is to do a self-love meditation! They are simple to do even if you have never meditated before, and they don't take long
Cook your favourite food: Treat yourself to your favourite dish or a special dessert or snack that you can savour with enjoyment. Why not make it even more fun by cooking while dancing around the kitchen or having a sing-along as you go?
Write yourself a letter of gratitude: We all tend to be very harsh on ourselves, make sure to thank yourself. Write that letter of gratitude mentioning all the incredible things that allow you to be better than the rest and what are you grateful for
Do something you love: Put aside some time for doing the things you really enjoy! Indulge yourself by doing something you love. You can read a book, watch a movie, paint, solve that jigsaw puzzle, spend time in nature, or even spend some quality time with your kids
Celebrate your wins: Celebrate all of your victories, no matter how big or small. Make a list of all your accomplishments, from minor ones like working out when you didn't feel like it to major ones like landing your dream job, purchasing a home, or becoming a mother
Plan some goals: Give yourself a sense of excitement by setting some goals that you would love to achieve just for yourself, not worrying about what anyone else thinks or wants. Think about what you’d love to achieve in the next 12 months? What makes you feel motivated and hopeful?
Meet your besties: Whether you’re able to do this in person or via a video call, take some time to catch up and laugh with your best friends. This could be anything from a casual chat to a party where you’re playing games and dancing along to some music
Dressup for fun: Make yourself feel really fancy by doing your hair and makeup just because you can! Wear that dress that has been sitting in your closet for so long
