See the most expensive things owned by global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in the news for endorsing the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari. The actor was wearing the stunning necklace of the same brand worth Rs 204 crore which she paired with a chic hip-high-slit gown with a black-and-white voluminous cape. With net worth about 100 crore, here's a look at the most expensive things owned by PeeCee
Tiffany and Co. Wedding ring: Priyanka Chopra had a heart-melting proposal from her now-husband Nick Jonas. He shut down a Tiffany and Co. store to buy Priyanka her wedding ring. The popular wedding ring is worth a whopping Rs. 2.1 crore
Lorraine Schwartz earrings: In 2016, Priyanka Chopra appeared at the Oscars donning a white Zuhair Murad gown but what stole the spotlight was her Lorraine Schwartz earrings worth Rs. 21.75 crore
Peter Dundas Faux Fur Coat: From his 2018 collection, Fashion designer Peter Dundas gifted Priyanka Chopra a pink faux fur coat worth Rs. 12.8 Lakh
Jimmy Choo shoes Apart from her outfit, what recently caught an attention was her Jimmy Choo 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi Pointy Toe pumps. Embellished with Swarovski crystals, the shoes are worth Rs. 1.35 Lakh
Fendi Bag: The tan-brown Fendi bag from the FW21 collection is worth Rs. 2.6 Lakh and is an absolute stunner
