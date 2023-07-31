Say Goodnight To Stress: 7 Easy Yoga Asanas To End Your Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Child's Pose (Balasana): Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees slightly apart. Sit back on your heels and lower your torso between your thighs. Stretch your arms forward and rest your forehead on the mat or the floor. Hold the pose for a few deep breaths, feeling the gentle stretch in your back and shoulders
Half Forward Fold (Ardha Uttanasana): Stand with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hips while keeping your back flat, and place hands on shins, ankles, or the floor, depending on your flexibility. This gentle stretch helps lengthen the spine and prepares the body for deeper forward folds and hip-opening poses
Seated Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana): Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left knee. Place your left elbow on the outside of your right knee, and gently twist to the right. Hold the pose for a few breaths, then switch sides
Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani): Lie down on your back and place your legs vertically up against a wall or any elevated surface. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides, palms facing up
Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana): Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet touching, allowing your knees to fall open to the sides. Place your arms by your sides with your palms facing up. Stay in this pose for a few minutes, feeling the gentle stretch in your hips and inner thighs
Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie down on your back with your arms relaxed by your sides and palms facing up. Close your eyes and allow your body to completely relax
Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana): Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips and fold forward, reaching for your shins, ankles, or the floor. Let your head and neck relax, and breathe deeply, feeling the stretch in your hamstrings and spine
