Sara Tendulkar's Dreamy Europe Vacation Wardrobe Is All The Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 03, 2026
Sara Tendulkar is making the most of her dreamy Europe getaway, and her latest photo dump is nothing short of a fashion mood board.
Her all-girls Europe trip is complete with scenic yacht moments and a heartfelt bridal shower celebration.
In one of her looks, Sara layers a cream crochet cover-up over a black outfit, creating a chic beach-to-brunch look, with pearl embellishments adding a luxurious touch.
For another look, she opts for a vibrant multicoloured zigzag knit fit, accessorised with chunky gold bangles and layered jewellery, creating a lively, vacation-ready statement.
Lounging on the yacht, Sara keeps it playful in a black swimsuit with colourful shell-inspired details, perfectly capturing carefree holiday energy.
During the bridal shower celebration, Sara looks graceful in a pink floral maxi dress, embracing soft feminine elegance that's perfect for a garden party setting.
Her beauty look remains consistently fresh with glowing skin, softly defined makeup and versatile hairstyles, ranging from sleek buns to effortless beach waves.