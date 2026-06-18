Sara Ali Khan Teams Up With Henry Cavill For A Brand; Netizens Call It 'Unexpected Collab'

By: Murtuza Iqbal | June 18, 2026
Sara Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her from a brand endorsement.
The actress captioned the post as, "A royal affair (sic)."
But what grabbed everyone's attention was that she teamed up with Hollywood star Henry Cavill.
The pictures quickly became the topic of discussion on social media, and netizens called it an 'unexpected collab'.
Sara personified royalty in the off-white outfit that she wore.
The actress wore a structured, calf-length midi dress and draped a tweed jacket over her shoulders cape-style.
She was also seen wearing a small, matching pillbox hat and holding a pouch bag featuring a delicate metal frame and a fine chain strap.
Fans of the actress are very happy with her achievement and are calling her a global star.
When it comes to films, she will next be seen in Udta Teer, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.