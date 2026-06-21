Sara Ali Khan Channels Old-World Glamour In Black Ensemble & Diamond Jewels At Britain's Most Prestigious Royal Ascot 2026

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 21, 2026
Sara Ali Khan delivered yet another standout fashion moment at Royal Ascot 2026, embracing timeless elegance in a striking black ensemble.
Her black gown featured an off-shoulder neckline that beautifully framed her shoulders and collarbones, lending the ensemble a sense of effortless femininity.
The structured bodice sculpted a sleek silhouette, while a dramatic peplum detail at the waist introduced volume and architectural flair.
Flowing into a floor-length skirt with a subtle train, the ensemble struck the perfect balance between classic glamour and contemporary couture.
Sara paired the look with exquisite diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings, and rings that added a touch of luxury.
Her Royal Ascot appearance reflected confidence, sophistication, and a deep understanding of modern occasion dressing.