Sanya Malhotra's ₹120,500 Multi-Colour Lehenga Is Perfect For This Wedding Season

By: Aanchal C | March 03, 2026

With the wedding season in full swing, Bollywood actresses are serving some of the best ethnic fashion, and the latest one by Sanya Malhotra is one for the inspiration

The actress recently graced and even won the Zee Cine Awards in one of the most exquisite lehenga by Aseem Kapoor

She slipped into a multi-hued printed lehenga set, featuring intricately embroidered choli and skirt, paired with matching dupatta

According to the designer label, the stunning ensemble cost ₹120,500

Sanya elevated her look with a pair of statement choker, diamond studs and rings, that added regal touch without overpowering it

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a glowing base, rosy cheeks, kholed eyes and nude lips

The actress rounded off her glam with a messy bun adorning multi-colour floral ornaments