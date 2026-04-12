Sanya Malhotra Channels Regal Glam In Anita Dongre’s Statement Ensemble Worth ₹1.14 Lakh

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 12, 2026
Sanya Malhotra exudes regal elegance in Anita Dongre’s Arsema Woven Benarasi Jacket Set worth ₹60,000, blending traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette.
The rich Benarasi weave adds a luxurious texture, instantly elevating the outfit with its intricate craftsmanship.
The structured jacket-style design brings a contemporary edge, making the ethnic ensemble feel sharp and fashion-forward.
She pairs the look with the Kashaf Necklace worth ₹39,000, adding a statement touch to the neckline.
The Negar earrings worth ₹12,000 complement the necklace beautifully, creating a cohesive jewellery story.
A gold ear cuff adds a subtle modern twist, balancing the traditional elements with a hint of edginess.
Her Zara high heel shoes worth ₹3,550 keep the look grounded yet chic, blending high-street with designer wear.