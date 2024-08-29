Sanya Malhotra Blends Kanjivaram Corset With Sari For A Film Festival In Melbourne

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 29, 2024
Sanya Malhotra is making headlines for promoting her film 'Mrs' at the Melbourne Film Festival. The film is yet to be released in India
All images from Canva
This is Sanya's second look from the event and she has fused traditional with modern that it has left all her fans in an awe
Sanya wore a sculpted corset made of Kanjivaram. She was styles by Manisha Melwani
She complemented the corset with a banarasi vintage tissue saree by Shanti Banaras
Sanya looked breath-taking in this golden saree and corset ensemble where she represented her rich heritage
While the breastplate was made out of kanjivaram, the golden silk saree was an intricate play of golden and silver threads
Sanya elevated her look by tying her hair in a bun featuring a flower design. She looked stunning in her golden ensemble