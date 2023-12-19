Sangria Day 2023: Everything About The Popular Red Wine-Based Drink

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 19, 2023
Sangria is one of the drinks prepared with red wine which is loved by several people across the globe.
The alcoholic beverage celebrates its day on December 20. It is a day to prepare and enjoy a sip of the wine-based cocktail with family and friends.
It’s a case of “melons maketh the drink” as preparing Sangria involves a lot of fruits, especially juicy and pulpy melons.
While every mixologist has their own touch and recipe, the drink is usually made with red wine, orange juice, cinnamon stick, and lemon or watermelon topping.
As it involves oranges and lemons along with other chopped fruit chunks, it is said to be a healthier alcoholic beverage loaded with Vitamin C.
The drink is associated with skincare, eyecare, and a healthy heart, according to reports.
While Sangria holds its roots in Spain and Portugal, its lovers spread across geographical boundaries for its enchanting flavour and feel.
