Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hot Take On Chic Fashion At Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Launch

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 15, 2024

Today (October 15), Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the trailer launch event of their upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, looking chic in all-black looks

All images from Varinder Chawla

Samantha, who has been serving major fashion goals lately, took a hot take on sophisticated and demure fashion

The actress donned a sleek oversized blazer, clinched with a black belt around the waist

For a sultry touch, the south superstar ditched pants to adorn a shimmering see-through skirt

The 'Kushi' fame accessorised her chic look with silver jewels, including statement earrings, a bracelet and black heels

For the makeup glam, Samantha opted for a clean look with blushy cheeks and nude lips, while her hair kept in a side-pated bun

Alongside her, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan looked equally dashing in a black suit and sleek hair

