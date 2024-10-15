Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hot Take On Chic Fashion At Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Launch

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 15, 2024
Today (October 15), Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the trailer launch event of their upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, looking chic in all-black looks
All images from Varinder Chawla
Samantha, who has been serving major fashion goals lately, took a hot take on sophisticated and demure fashion
The actress donned a sleek oversized blazer, clinched with a black belt around the waist
For a sultry touch, the south superstar ditched pants to adorn a shimmering see-through skirt
The 'Kushi' fame accessorised her chic look with silver jewels, including statement earrings, a bracelet and black heels
For the makeup glam, Samantha opted for a clean look with blushy cheeks and nude lips, while her hair kept in a side-pated bun
Alongside her, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan looked equally dashing in a black suit and sleek hair
Thanks For Reading!