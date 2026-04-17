'Sadda Sarpanch': Preity Zinta's Cute Tribute To Punjab Kings, Applauds Shreyas Iyer For Powerpacked Performance Against Mumbai Indians

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 17, 2026
While Punjab Kings is dominating the points table in IPL 2026, the owner of the franchise, Preity Zinta who is currently on a short break to spend time with her kids during spring break is not falling short to show her support to the team.
Punjab Kings remained undeated in their IPL 2026 run with a victory on Mumbai Indians yesterday at Wankhede Stadium.
Even though, Preity Zinta who often gets spotted cheering in the stands did not attend the match but made sure to support the team through a heartfelt social media post.
Zinta congratulated the team and highly praised the match winners of the Mumbai Indians fixture.
She wrote, "So much maturity from @prabhsimran_84 & wow @_arshdeep.singh__ Happy to see you shine."
Praising the skipper of the team, Shreyas Iyer she wrote, "Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch."