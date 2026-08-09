Rukmini Vasanth Serves Effortless Elegance & Quiet Luxury In Strapless Beige Dress At Toxic Trailer Launch

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 09, 2026
Rukmini Vasanth opted for an understated yet sophisticated beige dress from MONTSAND for the Toxic trailer launch, embracing a soft, elegant aesthetic.
The strapless silhouette beautifully highlighted her shoulders and collarbone, giving the look a refined and contemporary appeal.
Crafted in a delicate ivory-beige tone, the dress featured a subtle textured finish that added dimension without overpowering its minimalist design.
The fitted bodice gently sculpted her frame before flowing into a midi-length skirt, creating a graceful, feminine silhouette.
Keeping the outfit as the focal point, Rukmini chose delicate diamond jewellery, including a dainty necklace and matching floral-inspired earrings.
Her beauty look stayed equally understated, with softly defined eyes, subtle blush and a nude-toned lip complementing the neutral palette of her outfit.
Her sleek, centre-parted hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail, giving the ensemble a polished finish while keeping attention on the neckline.