'Roop Di Rani': Rakul Preet Singh Turns Heads In Striking Red Mini-Dress & Luxe Jewellery Over ₹10 Lakh

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 24, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in the Normanhill Mini Dress from Acler, priced at ₹27,600, making a strong statement with its vibrant red hue at a reality show in Mumbai.
The structured silhouette of the dress accentuates her frame while the dramatic ruffled sleeves add volume and flair.
The deep V-neckline of the outfit enhances the boldness of the look while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic.
She accessorises with luxurious Helios Drop Earrings from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, valued at ₹8,20,000, adding a rich, opulent finish.
Complementing the earrings is the Helios Shield Ring (₹2,25,000), which adds a statement edge without overwhelming the look.
Rakul pairs the outfit with strappy heels from Aquazzura, keeping the styling elegant and cohesive.
Her hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back look while the makeup is fresh & glammy with glowing skin, defined eyes and a nude-toned lip.