Rohit Sharma Holds His Wife Close In Dreamy Maldives Vacation Before IPL 2026 Kick-Off

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 15, 2026
Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma recently shared pictures from his Maldives vacation with his wife and children just after the T-20 World Cup and before the IPL 2026 kick-offs.
In one of the heartfelt pictures, Rohit can be seen holding his wife close in his arms as she smiles to the camera.
With the scenic seaside backdrop, Rohit is playing with his son Ahaan in the infinity pool.
His daughter Samaira also featured on his vacation dump, facing seaside.
Rohit & Ritika captured in a playful and fun moment as they sip their coffee in a leisure time.
Rohit Sharma posing by the staff members and the crew of the hotel he stayed in.
Rohit Sharma will be next seen in the IPL 2026 as a key player of Mumbai Indians.