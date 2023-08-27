Rise And Shine: 6 Proven Strategies to Help You Wake Up Early Morning Everyday

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
If the snooze button has been your morning companion for too long, it's time to unlock the potential of early rising. These six meticulously crafted plans are designed to guide you towards a seamless transition to waking up early
Follow a regular sleep schedule: Set a time for going to bed and waking up in the morning. And follow the same clock everyday. Your body will get used to it and you will be able to wake up early
Keep your bedtime routine relaxed: Reading, meditation, or a warm bath are some of the calming pre-sleep activities. These routines will give signal to your body to wind up and you will fall sleep easily, therefore, getting up early
Limit screen time before bed: Our body's production of melatonin hormone regulates sleep, and the blue light emitted by screen interferes that. Try to avoid seeing your phone or TV at least before one hour to your bed time
Keep your alarm clock far from you: This is a smart strategy that when you keep your phone away from you, you are forced to wake up to turn it off. It makes less likely for you to go back to the bed for another nap
Take some natural light: Sunlight is important for body as it regulates body's internal clock and wakefulness. Open the curtains and go out of your room for some time. You will feel to wake up and start your day
Don't miss weekends: Weekends are to sleep till late but if you are in the journey of changing your routine then keep it same for the weekends as well. Keep you wake-up time same for all days to maintain your sleep-wake cycle
