Rewind To The 90s: 9 Things That Take 90s Kids Down Memory Lane

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
Ice cola the original 'cold drink' that was every 90s kids favourite drink after school
Name stickers: The original 'ID Card' that was used to label water bottles and pencil boxes as well
Post box: The original 'email'
Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi is the original 'strategy' game
Comics had the original 'superheroes'
Pen fights were the original 'wars' that united the students
Landline phones where at every house that were the original method to 'block calls'
Trump cards from WWF, pokemon, digimon were the original 'fights'
Walkman was the original 'Ipod' that had FM radio and could play your favourite mix tape
