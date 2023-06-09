Remembering Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda On His 123rd Death Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand
Birsa's stay at Chaibasa - which was near the centre of the Sardars agitation - from 1886 to 1890 constituted a formative period of his life
He gave a call for ‘Ulgulan' (Revolt) to the tribal people and encouraged them to embrace their roots and unify in a bid to break away from the shackles of British colonial rule
He declared himself a prophet who had come to recover the lost kingdom of his people and was riveted in the tribal movement against the British
The 19th-century leader is often referred to as ‘Bhagwan’
On March 3, 1900, Birsa was arrested by the British police in Chakradharpur and sent to Ranchi jail where he died on June 9, 1900 at the young age of 25
Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi remembered the leader's sacrifice and said, “a grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community.”
Thanks For Reading!