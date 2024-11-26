Remembering 5 Brave Heroes From Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack On 16th Anniversary

By: Manasi Kamble | November 26, 2024
Today marks 16 years since the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, where ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed 166 and injured over 300 people in multiple locations. Here are 5 heroes to remember.
Tukaram Omble, an unarmed assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police, died during the 26/11 attacks while trying to apprehend terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Despite being weaponless, Omble managed to grab Kasab's rifle and hold on to Kasab, allowing others to capture him. Omble was killed at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai.
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was killed fighting Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He received the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, in 2009.
IPS officer Hemant Karkare, chief of the Anti Terrorist Squad, was killed in an ambush near Cama Hospital along with Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar during the November 26 terror attacks at the Taj Hotel.
Thomas Varghese, senior waiter at Taj's Wasabi restaurant during 26/11 attacks, saved guests by making them crouch down, ensuring their safety before sacrificing his own life, shot by terrorists.
NSG commando Gajender Singh Bisht died in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, receiving the Ashoka Chakra award posthumously on India's 60th Republic Day.
