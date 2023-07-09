Relationship Advice: 6 Signs He Is Not For You

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
You compromise a lot: You know, a relationship is a partnership. You both own 50% of it and if one of you isn't willing to give his share and contribute to your happiness, then the deal should be off
Your relationship is only about one thing: One of the biggest signs he is not the one is if your relationship revolves around physical intimacy and nothing more
You don't get his full attention: When you are together, he is always got one eye on his phone or is looking over your shoulder at the pretty waitress
You just don't feel it: If you are dating someone that you like, but you just don't feel that 'X Factor' with him, then he is probably not your 'one'
When you look at other happy couples around, you know you are far from being one
He can't communicate: If your partner doesn't know how to communicate their feelings, it could spell trouble for your future together
Thanks For Reading!