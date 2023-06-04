Reasons why you should include Jamun in your daily diet in summers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Jamun (Java Plum) increases haemoglobin due to the high iron content present in it and also, great for individuals who suffer from jaundice and anaemia
It’s known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating problems like asthma, common cold, and flu
Jamun detoxifies and purifies your blood, leaving your skin radiant and glowing
Since Jamun is a low-calorie fruit and contains high fibre, it helps to boost the body’s metabolism, satiates hunger, and keeps you full and satisfied for a longer time; thus, also, helping you to achieve lose weight
It’s beneficial in strengthening teeth and gums
According to Ayurveda, Jamun helps with diabetes management. The ingredients like Jamboline and Jambosine present in the seeds slow down glucose levels in the blood and increase the release of insulin. Studies have also, established that various parts of Jamun (Pulp, seed coat and kernel) have higher phenolic constituents
It is beneficial to keep your heart healthy as the dietary fibres and antioxidants in Jamun are ideal for regulating cholesterol levels and obstructing plaque formation. The fruit contains potassium which helps in preventing diseases like stroke, high blood pressure, and heart problems
Java Plum treats digestive disorders like it reduces gas formation, thus helping with bloating, flatulence, and constipation
It also has antacid properties that prevent excess acid formation in the stomach. Hence, it helps to treat indigestion issues, gastritis, and also promotes the absorption of nutrients
Thanks For Reading!