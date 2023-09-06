Readers Become Leaders: 12 Ways To Master The Art

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Inculcating a reading habit can be a rewarding and enriching experience. On the occasion of Read A Book Day, here is a step-by-step guide to help you develop and maintain a reading habit.
Pexels
1. Create a Reading List: Make a list of books or genres that interest you. Start with what you enjoy to increase your likelihood of sticking to the habit
Pexels
2. Set Realistic Targets: Set achievable reading goals. For instance, aim to read for 15 minutes a day or finish one book per month. Gradually increase your targets as your habit strengthens.
Pexels
3. Designate Reading Time: Schedule specific times for reading each day. This could be in the morning, during lunch breaks, or before bed. Consistency is key.
Pexels
4. Create a Comfortable Reading Space: Find a quiet and comfortable place to read. Eliminate distractions as much as possible.
Pexels
5. Start Small: If you're not already an avid reader, start with shorter books or articles. This will help build your reading stamina.
Pexels
6. Join a Book Club or Reading Group: Connecting with others who share your reading interests can provide motivation and make reading a social activity.
Pexels
7. Use Technology Wisely: Incorporate technology if it helps. E-readers, audiobooks, and reading apps can be convenient for busy schedules or when you're on the go.
Pexels
8. Limit Screen Time: Reduce the time spent on TV, smartphones, or other digital devices to make room for reading.
Pexels
9. Track Your Progress: Keep a reading journal or use apps to track the books you've read and set reading goals.
Pexels
10. Reward Yourself: Reward yourself when you achieve reading milestones. It could be a small treat, a favorite snack, or any other incentive that motivates you.
Pexels
11. Visit Libraries and Bookstores: Spend time at your local library or bookstore. The environment can be inspiring and help you discover new books.
Pexels
12. Don't Be Too Hard on Yourself: If you miss a day or struggle with a particular book, don't be discouraged. It's okay to take breaks and switch to lighter reading material when needed.
Pexels
Remember, developing a reading habit takes time and patience. Be flexible and adapt to what works best for you. Over time, you'll find that reading becomes a natural and enjoyable part of your daily routine.
Pexels
All The Best To You!
Pexels
Thanks For Reading!