Raveena Tondon Steals Daughter Rasha Thadani's Sandals For A Shimmery Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 21, 2026
Raveena Tandon stuns in a shimmery black bodycon dress that perfectly hugs her silhouette.
The outfit features a sleek side cut-out detail, adding a modern, edgy element to the otherwise classic bodycon design.
She captioned the post, “The day comes when you sneaky steal your daughter’s sandals."
The caption ties into her daughter Rasha Thadani recently unveiled a collection for ALDO Shoes.
She pairs the outfit with black strappy heels, in a fun candid moment, she is also seen holding her heels in some pictures.
She was also seen posing along with an orange furry cat.
Her makeup leans towards a glam finish with defined eyes, sculpted cheeks, and a bold lip that elevates the entire look.