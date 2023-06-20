Rath Yatra 2023: 9 Historical Facts About Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Tradition of Historic Puri jagannath Rath yatra has been practiced for over thousands of years. This old age custom is mentioned in ancient scriptures such as the Brahma purana, Padma purana, Skanda purana and Kapila samhita
Annually the Rath yatra begins on shukla paksha dwitiya of ashadha and ends on shukla paksha dashmi of ashadha as per Odiya calender, It's a festival of a celebration of the annual visit of Jagannath Prabhu with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to gundicha mata mandir
Every year three new wooden chariots are made but Model, Structure, Design and Dimensions remain invariable. Chariots are made of particular type of neem tree wood, collection of wood starts from the day of Basant Panchami
Puri Rath Yatra is the largest chariot procession in the world Also only celebration in world where the deities are taken out of the mandir and carried in Chariots, this is unusual feature because elsewhere the presiding deity is never taken out of the garbha griha
Chariot of Jagannath prabhu is called Nandhighosha which is abt 44 ft tall and has 18 wheels, dominant colours used for his chariot are red and yellow. Balbhadra's chariot is called Taladhwaja and has 16 wheels while Subhadra's chariot is called Darpadalana and it has 14 wheels
Chariot procession starts with the Gajapati who is mighty king of puri traditionally dressed cleans the chariots, roads with golden-handled broom and water fortified with sandalwood paste to perform the chera pahara ritual
Bhagwan Jagannath and his divine siblings begin their journey from the Jagannath mandir and proceed towards the Gundicha temple which is his aunt house where they stay for a week till the day of the return of the chariot festival
As per the tradition, the deities begin their return journey on ashadha shukla paksha dashami, a custom known as Bahuda. According to the age-old custom, before returning to their abode, the Jagannath ji halt at Devi Ardhashini's temple to pay obeisance to her
After the festival is over the chariots are dismantled and the wood is used as fuel in the temple kitchen where 56 dishes are made everyday
