Ratan Tata Stays Fit At 86 With These Healthy Tips

By: Rahul M | October 07, 2024
Former chairperson of the Tata Group, Ratan Naval Tata, continues to remain fit and healthy even at the age of 86
All images from Ratan Tata Instagram
While maintaining physical health can be challenging as you age, implementing simple tips can lead to a healthy life. Here are his health tips:
While he hasn't publicly detailed his daily diet, Tata focuses on eating a balanced diet of fresh, nutritious, minimally processed foods to sustain energy throughout the day
He also includes physical activity in his routine, such as walking, performing yoga and engaging in meditation
He also goes for regular health check-ups and monitors his health condition
The tycoon also follows mindful practices and spends time with pets to stay mentally calm and healthy
Apart from maintaining his fitness, he is also recognised for his healthcare advocacy and promotion of initiatives through the Tata Trust
