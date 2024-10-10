Ratan Tata-Inspired Book Recommendations For Success & Happy Living

By: Rahul M | October 10, 2024
Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, 86, passed away last night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. While the country mourns his loss, the titan has left a legacy and recommended a way of living a happy life for its people
Ratan Tata's Instagram
The book "Success Principles of Ratan Tata" aims to reflect Ratan Tata's life and accomplishments, showcasing how his life displays hard work and humility, perfect for you to walk on his successful path
Image: Amazon
The "Wit and Wisdom of Ratan Tata" is one of the best books recommended by him. This book guides you through his thoughts on leadership, business and a happy life
Image: Amazon
If you want to improve your life, then "The Art of Racing in the Rain," recommended by Ratan Tata, should be on your book list. It effectively reflects the bond between humans and dogs, showing Ratan Tata's love for dogs
Google image
"I Came Upon a Lighthouse" by Shantanu Naidu is a book that portrays Tata's life and shares the uncommon bond between a millennial and an octogenarian, offering glimpses of a beloved Indian icon in a warm light
Image: Amazon
R.M. Lala's "The Creation of Wealth" highlights the Tatas' significant contributions to India's development across various sectors
Image: Amazon
"The Tatas" is a book that shines on the Tata family's journey and talks about the remarkable history of the Tata industry
Image: Amazon
The book "From Steel to Cellular" chronicles the incredible evolution of the Tata Group during Ratan Tata's tenure
Image: Amazon
Thanks For Reading!