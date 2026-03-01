Rashmika Mandanna's Red Hot Look Sets The Internet Ablaze- Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 01, 2026
Rashmika Mandanna makes a bold statement in a striking red pre-stitched saree by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, with contemporary Indo-Western aesthetic.
Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika
The look appears to be from the label’s dramatic design language seen in pieces like the “Crimson Ember” concept, featuring rich scarlet tones.
Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika
The pre-stitched designer saree from the brand is priced at around ₹94,340.
Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika
The pre-draped saree silhouette with traditional Indian wear and floor-grazing pallu that adds high-fashion drama.
Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika
The blouse stands out with its structured cut, plunging neckline, and ornate gold floral embroidery.
Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia
Rashmika’s styling keeps the focus on the outfit with minimal jewellery, soft glam makeup, and sleek open hair.
Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia
The overall silhouette blends sensuality with mix traditional draping with global couture elements.
Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia