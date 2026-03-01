Rashmika Mandanna's Red Hot Look Sets The Internet Ablaze- Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 01, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna makes a bold statement in a striking red pre-stitched saree by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, with contemporary Indo-Western aesthetic.

Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika

The look appears to be from the label’s dramatic design language seen in pieces like the “Crimson Ember” concept, featuring rich scarlet tones.

Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika

The pre-stitched designer saree from the brand is priced at around ₹94,340.

Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika

The pre-draped saree silhouette with traditional Indian wear and floor-grazing pallu that adds high-fashion drama.

Instagram @papadontpreachbyshubhika

The blouse stands out with its structured cut, plunging neckline, and ornate gold floral embroidery.

Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia

Rashmika’s styling keeps the focus on the outfit with minimal jewellery, soft glam makeup, and sleek open hair.

Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia

The overall silhouette blends sensuality with mix traditional draping with global couture elements.

Instagram @hollywoodreporterindia