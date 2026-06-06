Rashmika Mandanna's Boss Lady Era For Cocktail 2 Continues With Another Stunning Blazer Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 06, 2026
Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly channelled modern power dressing by pairing an oversized charcoal-grey blazer with relaxed denim in her recent look.
The structured blazer instantly elevated the outfit, reinforcing the "boss lady" aesthetic that has become a recurring theme during her Cocktail 2 promotional appearances.
Underneath, she wore a fitted embellished top featuring crystal detailing arranged in geometric patterns.
Rashmika balanced the sharp tailoring with distressed baggy denim jeans, embracing the ongoing trend of mixing formal and street-style elements.
The actress opted for minimal accessories, allowing the strong silhouettes and statement embellishments to remain the focal points of the ensemble.
Her makeup featured glowing skin, softly smoked eyes, and nude lips, complementing the monochromatic palette while enhancing the overall high-fashion appeal.