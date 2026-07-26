Rasha Thadani's Breezy Beach Look In Halter-Neck Backless Co-Ord Set Is Pure Coastal Fashion Goals

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 26, 2026
In recently shared pictures on social media Rasha Thadani embraced the soothing hues of the sea in a soft mint green co-ord set that perfectly complemented the beach backdrop.
The highlight of her outfit was the halter-neck, backless top featuring delicate tie-up knots at the back. The silhouette added a modern edge while beautifully accentuating her shoulders and back.
The open-back design brought just the right amount of glamour to the outfit, making it look stylish yet effortless.
She paired the top with matching voluminous wide-leg pants that offered comfort without compromising on style.
The cinched waist balanced the loose fit of the pants, creating a flattering and feminine silhouette that felt both chic and easygoing.
Rasha's makeup stayed fresh and minimal with radiant skin, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and a nude lip, letting her natural features take center stage.
Rasha left her long hair open in soft, natural waves that perfectly matched the carefree beach setting. The tousled hairstyle added movement and enhanced the vacation aesthetic.