Rare Bird Alert: 3 Long-Lost Bird Species Spotted In Uttar Pradesh After Four Decades; Check Details

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
3 avian species have been spotted at the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in years. The spotting was confirmed by experts from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS)
Black Headed Oriole, Red Whiskered bulbuls and Greater tailed drongo are the 3 rare bird species spotted in the area. Out of which the Black headed oriole was sighted after 40 years in the Hastinapur range
Black Headed Oriole is a distinctive medium-sized yellow bird with a black head and breast, black flight feathers, and a red bill. This species are usually found in India
Greater tailed drongo mainly found in the Himalayas, Peninsular India and the Western Ghats’s hills can be specifically identified by its distinctive tail rackets and short legs. The bird makes loud calls for food, mating and imitating other birds
Red Whiskered bulbul is a medium-sized, whitish bird with a small red patch under eye. The bird is generally found in pairs or small groups in northern part of India
These rare birds are now the resident species of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time
These birds were spotted by a group of experts from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), who heard the calls of the Greater racket-tailed drongo, known for its loud musical whistling sound while conducting the Sarus crane census
