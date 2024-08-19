Randeep Hooda Turns 47: 5 Fitness Tips To Borrow From This Versatile Actor

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 19, 2024
We have all been a Randeep Hooda fans for his versatile performances. Moreover, his fitness and dedication to his lifestyle is what stuns us all. The actor celebrates his 47th birthday on August 20
Randeep Hooda incorporated variety of workouts in his routine that includes strength training, cardio and other outdoor exercises
Randeep Hooda went through a major body transformation for his role in 'Sarabjit' movie. He shared that he starved for days to prepare for his role
Hooda also practices good diet. He eats mindfully, which is very important to maintain good fitness of your body
Randeep is also seen participating in outdoor activities such as horse riding, treks and playing sports. It not only adds to a good cardio session but is also fun and engaging
Randeep mantra for a good physique is discipline and consistency. When you are regular and promt in taking care of your body and it becomes your routine. Ypu do not have to make extra efforts to workout. Consistency is the key
The 'Highway' actor also makes sure he gets enough rest. Your body needs rest to recover from rigourous workouts. With good rest, muscle repair is effective