Ranbir Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Kunal Rawal At ICW 2023; Here's The Designer's Latest DHUP CHAO Collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn as he walked the ramp as a tuned showstopper for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)

Designer Kunal Rawal presented his mesmerising collection 'Dhup Chao'

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor's lungi-style pants that caught everyone's attention

The popular designer posted the pictures from his latest collection on his Instagram handle

From white jackets to black bandgalas the deisgner's collection boasts a mordern look with intricates from the past

The collection is a travel across time, taking inspiration from our own past, while deep diving into the future of fashion

One of the key aspects of the collection is that it pays homage to our country and the many cultures embedded within it

The modern day heirlooms stand on the right side of history, and puts India’s vibrancy in the spotlight

