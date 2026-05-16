Rakul Preet Singh Nails Strapless Black Satin Dress Loook With Daring High Slit

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 16, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh turned heads as she dropped stunning pictures from her latest fashion outing, serving pure old-Hollywood glamour in a dramatic black gown by Gauri and Nainika.
The strapless satin dress featured a structured corset-style bodice that beautifully accentuated her silhouette.
The highlight of the outfit was the intricate silver embellished butterfly detailing placed across the bodice.
The gown’s voluminous draped skirt and thigh-high slit added the perfect balance of elegance and boldness.
Rakul paired the glamorous look with luxurious heels from Aquazzura, perfectly complementing the sleek and polished aesthetic of the outfit.
Keeping the accessories classy yet impactful, she styled the look with sparkling jewels from Diosa Paris and Amigos Rizwan.
The warm-toned indoor setting and dramatic poses elevated the luxurious vibe of the photoshoot, making every frame look straight out of a high-fashion editorial.