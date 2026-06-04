Rakul Preet Singh Gives Traditional Ajrakh A Modern Twist In ₹39K Corset Dress

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 04, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh exuded effortless elegance in Aroka's Reva Corset Dress, a contemporary fit with traditional Ajrakh craftsmanship priced at ₹39,000.
The dress beautifully blended heritage and modernity, featuring intricate hand block-printed Ajrakh motifs that showcased the richness of Indian artisanal textiles.
The sculpted corset-style bodice added structure and sophistication to the silhouette, creating a flattering and feminine shape.
Contrasting black contour panels accentuated her waistline and enhanced the architectural appeal of the outfit while the delicate spaghetti straps balanced the structured bodice.
Rakul kept the styling minimal, allowing the craftsmanship and intricate details of the dress to remain the focal point of the look.
The neutral-toned makeup with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and nude lips enhanced the earthy palette of the Ajrakh print, resulting in a fresh and refined appearance.
Her softly textured, side-parted hair complemented the relaxed sophistication of the ensemble, adding to its understated glamour.