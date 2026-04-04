Rakul Preet Singh Brings Drama And Elegance In Striking Black Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 04, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh exudes effortless glamour in this striking all-black ensemble with understated yet impactful red-carpet dressing.
Her outfit by Sameer Madan features a sculpted silhouette that hugs her frame perfectly, blending structure with sheer elegance.
The high-neck design with bold cut-out detailing adds a contemporary edge while the backless detail introduces a dramatic twist.
She pairs the look with sleek footwear from Rocia, keeping it minimal yet polished to let the outfit shine.
Her crystal statement earrings from Rejuvenate Jewels add just the right amount of sparkle, complementing the outfit without overpowering it.
Her makeup stays soft-glam with defined eyes and a nude lip, perfectly balancing the boldness of the outfit.
Styled in a high ponytail, her hair enhances the clean neckline and sharp structure of the dress, adding to the overall fierce vibe.