Rakul Preet Dazzles In Black Sequin Co-ord And Bold Thigh-High Slit | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 23, 2026
Rakul Preet embraced old-school Hollywood glamour in a black sequinned co-ord set that effortlessly balanced sparkle and sophistication.
She wore TORQADORN's LEILA Sequins Crop and Maxi Skirt Co-ord, priced at ₹11,500, proving statement dressing doesn't always require a luxury price tag.
The structured crop top featured a chic square neckline, adding a touch of elegance to the shimmering ensemble.
The fitted silhouette highlighted her toned frame while the high-waisted maxi skirt accentuated her waist maintaining a sleek and polished appearance.
Intricate sequins and subtle rhinestone embellishments elevated the ensemble, ensuring it sparkled from every angle.
Rakul kept the accessories minimal with delicate rings, hoop earrings, and a metallic cuff bracelet, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.
Opting for glowing makeup with defined eyes and nude lips, Rakul completed a look that was equal parts bold, glamorous, and red-carpet ready.