Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 Types Of Rakhis For Your Brother According To His Personality

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Divine Rakhi: You can opt for rakhi with a rudraksha if your brother is religious or as a piece of good luck for him
Pic credit: IGP
Rakhi with divine Om symbol or Ganesh Rakhi or Radha Krishna is also, another option
Designer Rakhi: If your brother likes something unique and is fashion oriented, then go for designer rakhis
Pic credit: Pepperfry
Bracelet Rakhi: You can go for this rakhi if your brother is a fan of hand accessories so that he can wear it every day
Pic credit: IndiaMART
Cartoon or Superhero Rakhi: It is mostly prefered for small kids- smaller brother but if your brother is a fan of superheroes; you can opt for this rakhi
Pic credit: GiftstoIndia24x7.com
Eco-friendly Rakhi: This organic seed rakhi contain seeds, so once the festivities are over, all you have to do is plant them, water them, and they will blossom into a new life
Pic credit: Amazon
Personalized Rakhi: This rakhi is good when you want to do something special for your brother and want him to cherish and keep this rakhi forever for years to come
Pic credit: FNP
Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis: If your brother is married, these rakhis are for him and your bhabhi. There are amazingly beautiful rakhis available in the market
Pic credit: Rakhi Shopping
Thanks For Reading!