Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Mehndi Designs To Celebrate Your Bond With Your Brother

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of every brother-sister's bond. And Mehndi is an important part of any auspicious occasion. You can take inspiration from these designs for your mehndi on this festival

Brother and sister often tease, irritate and fight with each other. If you share that kind of bond with your brother; this mehndi design is for you

Styles At Life

For a matured brother-sister duo, this mehndi design is for all these lovely sisters

Styles At Life

Putting the auspicious ritual on your hands is a beutiful way of showing the importance of this festival and your love for your brother

PushpanjaliBP

This mehndi design is a good example of embeding the Raksha Bandhan ceremony with the intricate floral design

YouTube- Mehndi Creations

A simple floral mehndi design for all occasions which looks pretty and attractive

