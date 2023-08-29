Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Mehndi Designs To Celebrate Your Bond With Your Brother

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of every brother-sister's bond. And Mehndi is an important part of any auspicious occasion. You can take inspiration from these designs for your mehndi on this festival
Brother and sister often tease, irritate and fight with each other. If you share that kind of bond with your brother; this mehndi design is for you
Styles At Life
For a matured brother-sister duo, this mehndi design is for all these lovely sisters
Styles At Life
Putting the auspicious ritual on your hands is a beutiful way of showing the importance of this festival and your love for your brother
PushpanjaliBP
This mehndi design is a good example of embeding the Raksha Bandhan ceremony with the intricate floral design
YouTube- Mehndi Creations
A simple floral mehndi design for all occasions which looks pretty and attractive
