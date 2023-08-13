Raise A Toast To Fun: 6 Refreshing Cocktails Perfect For Your Long Holiday

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
As the Independence Day long holiday has begun, here are some cocktails you could try at home toi unwind during this long holiday with your friends and family. There 6 cocktails are top picks by Ali Hamdan, Head Mixologist and Beverage Manager at Hilton Maldives Amingiri and his team
Sunset Soiree: Make a strong brew of dried jasmine flowers & orange zest (50ml brew) and leave to cool. Dilute organic honey with apple juice equal parts (10ml). Pour 50 ml Saffron Vodka, 75 ml tonic and add all other ingredients over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a jasmine flower or any edible flower and smoke
American Pie: Add 60 ml Double Barrel Whiskey, 60 ml apple juice, 10 ml maple syrup and 10 ml fresh lime juice to a shaker. Shake the drink and strain it into a stem glass. Garnish and serve the drink with grated cinnamon powder
Curry Highball: Add 3 Curry leaves, Passion fruit puree - 20 ml, pressed lemon juice - 20 ml, Simple Syrup - 15 ml, Beefeater 24 Gin - 60 ml, Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab - 90 ml in the shaker and shake well. Pour it in a highball glass and garnish it with curry leaf
The Bardot: Add a American Gin - 40 ml, chamomile citrus oil syrup - 30 ml, lemon juice - 10 ml, Lychee syrup - 5 ml and Cocktail enhancer - 4 drops to a shaker and fill it with ice. Shake well, and strain it into a glass. Garnish and serve the drink with a Berry Tuile
The Meadow: 60ml Double Barrel Whisky, 10 ml mint cordial, 10ml fresh lime juice and 3 drops vegan foamer in a shaker. Shake it well and serve it straight up by garnishing it with an orange peel and fesh mint
Kumiko: First, muddle the 1 tsp finger lime in a shaker. Add the Beefeater 24 - 40 ml, Clarified melon, grapefruit and yuzu blend - 40 ml, Mint cordial - 5 ml and the Elderflower syrup - 5 ml in the shaker with ice. Shake well, strain, and pour over ice. To garnish use a banana leaf and finger lime, finished with a pump of house-made sakura perfume- serve in a Kes-sho Geber
Thanks For Reading!