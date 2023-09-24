Raghav Chadha To Wear Pawan Sachdeva's Design In His Wedding; Actors Who Slayed In Designer’s Outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Seems Pawan Sachdeva is Raghav Chadha's favourite designer. The politician wore his creation even for his engagement ceremony and now, he has again, decided to wear Pawan Sachdeva's design for his wedding
Take a look at B-Town actors who slayed in Pawan Sachdeva's designed outfits. Rajkumar Rao looks dapper in this blazer suit
Rithvik Dhanjani in an all-gray blazer outfit looks cool and stylish
You can take inspiration from Ayushmann Khurrana's outfit consisting of relaxed black trousers and tee and a printed jacket on it
Again, Ayushmann looks uber-cool in co-ord set- denim blazer and trousers paired with a matching white and blue zigzag stripped shirt
Babil Khan looks charming in Pawan Sachdeva's creation- trousers and blazer with patch work paired with a black zipped tee
Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome as always in designer blazer suit
Aparshakti Khurana is completely nailing the blazer outfit look paired with his unique eyeglasses
