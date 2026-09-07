'Radha Vibes Only': Sreeleela Dazzles In Dreamy Pink Lehenga For Janmashtami

By: Rutunjay D | September 07, 2026
Sreeleela looks every bit like a modern-day Radha in this dreamy Janmashtami look, bringing together traditional Indian elegance and a soft, romantic festive aesthetic.
She opted for a beautiful pink lehenga set from Amaare, featuring an intricately embellished skirt that instantly catches the light and gives the ensemble a rich, celebratory feel.
The lehenga is covered in colourful geometric and floral-inspired motifs, with mirror-like embellishments adding plenty of sparkle while retaining its traditional character.
Sreeleela paired it with a matching cropped blouse featuring a deep V neckline, intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments that beautifully balance the voluminous lehenga.
The highlight is her pink dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder, with an ornate embroidered border that frames the outfit beautifully and adds to its quintessential bridal-festive charm.
She accessorised the look with exquisite jewellery from Shriparamanijewels, including a statement choker that sits beautifully around her neckline and complements the heavily embellished outfit.
Sreeleela kept her beauty look soft and radiant, with defined eyes, glowing skin and a subtle lip, while her long, open hair added a romantic touch to the otherwise traditional styling.