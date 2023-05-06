Rabindranath Tagore: 6 Places in India where the Nobel Laureate stayed and created his master pieces

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023

Rabindranath Tagore was the was the 1st Indian citizen to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for 'Gitanjali'. On the 162nd birth anniversary, let's look at some of his favourite places in India where he wrote his master pieces

Nobel Laureate loved the hills! Tagore wrote some parts of ‘Gitanjali' in Uttarakhand's Almora. The cottage where he stayed is now called ‘Tagore Bhawan'

Tagore also visited Uttarakhand's Ramgarh, a small scenic town 30 km from Nainital. He stayed in this beautiful 'Writer's Bungalow' which is now a ‘Neemrana' property

Tagore loved watching the sunrise through the gaps of tall deodar trees in Shillong. He stayed in a cottage called ‘Brookside', at the bank of Umshyrpi Stream

Gauripur house in West Bengal's Kalimpong is where Tagore spent many summer holidays including his 78th birthday. “When the light of a new dawn marks my time to leave” are lines from his famous poem, ‘Janmadin' which he had written on that day

Mangpoo, a beautiful scenic Himalayan hamlet in West Bengal's Kalimpong is another place associated to him. The imperial bungalow owned by Maitreyi Devi's husband is where he stayed most of the times

Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur, is a UNESCO World Heritage Centre that is associated with Tagore the most. The rustic red soil, Bauls and the beautiful trees is where he established the Visva-Bharti University

