Quit! 6 Reasons You Need To End This Relationship

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Relationships are really challenging, its not just about the roses, love and laughter. The initial phase of being in love is fine, the adrenaline rush, the random date nights, knowing each other and adjusting according to each other. But, things change as the honeymoon phase fades out. Here are 7 factors you should always look at to see whether its time to end this relationship
Don't meet if you are the one always asking to meet
Taking you for granted! It is important to respect you first, so if your partner is always taking you for granted and giving excuses, just know it is time to take the high road and move out
Don't bend if you are the only person that wants to make it work
Don't understand if you are the only one making all the efforts
Don't call if you are the only one putting an effort to call every time. This simply means its time to put your step down
Accept the reality! It hurts, but it is time to move out of that relationship. Respect yourself and walk away
