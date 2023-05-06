Quiet Luxury trend: 5 ways to transform your home into a design oasis that is timeless and trendy

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023
At an age, where everything is fast-paced, the new interior design rage of ‘Quiet Luxury’ is an antithesis. Reason? It emphasises refinement and simplicity over extravagance and excess. The movement, also called the new minimalism, is taking the design world by storm with its focus on creating serene, calming spaces that reflect a sense of sophistication, timelessness, and quality
“It's about choosing quality over quantity, and allowing materials and textures to speak for themselves,” says Archana K, Lead, Centre of Design Excellence (C.O.D.E.), Pepperfry. She suggests five unique ways to incorporate quiet luxury into your home
High-quality fabrics and colours: Natural fabrics like linen and wool paired with handcrafted furniture and accessories will create a cohesive and harmonious space.
Those opting for quiet luxury in their spaces take on a colour palette that tends to be neutral, with subtle accents in muted tones like sage green, dusty pink, or soft grey to create a sense of tranquility for the mind and body to relax and rejuvenate
Go organic with wall hangings: Add a touch of bohemian flair to your walls with wall hangings in unique designs made of high-quality natural materials like wood, macramé, cotton or linen
Opt for designs with natural tones and organic shapes that fit the quiet luxury trend, such as abstract art, geometric patterns or botanical-inspired designs that add personality and character to your walls
Green artistry in planters: By adding a touch of greenery to your home with ceramic planters, you create a calming, serene environment that's perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation. So, elevate your indoor plants with vases and planters that exude a unique elegance
Ceramic planters are also versatile and can be used in a variety of spaces, from living rooms to kitchens to bedrooms. Pieces like the White Marble with Copper Antique Metal Filigree Planter are examples of subtle textures and muted colours that add depth and character to your space
Glow up with sconce wall lights: Add a touch of sophistication and warmth to your space with sconce wall lights. Its soft, warm glow creates a calming atmosphere that's perfect for relaxation or entertaining
Look for pieces made from high-quality materials like brass, bronze, or brushed nickel, which complement the natural colour palette of your room
Exude elegance with handblown glassware: Enhance your dining experience with exquisitely, handcrafted glassware and stoneware sets of dinnerware. Stoneware plates and bowls, with a natural, matte finish complement the neutral colour palette of your space and adds an enriched character to it
The organic shapes and textures of these pieces will create a serene atmosphere that's perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet meal at home
Thanks For Reading!