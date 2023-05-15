Quick meditation and breathing techniques to use in nerve-wracking scenarios

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Our breathing has a deep connection with our mind and emotions. By controlling the breath, we can control the mind, thus becoming in charge of our emotions
“With the practice of focusing on our breath through meditation and breathing techniques we can calm the mind and empower ourselves to navigate through the most stressful situations in personal or professional life,” says Pooja Nidadavolu of JetSynthesys’ Thinkright.me.
When we are in control of our emotions, we are less likely to react and more likely to respond. Here are some of the techniques that you can learn to use during nerve-wracking situations
Deep Abdominal breaths: Close the eyes, sit comfortably and practice deep abdominal breaths for 5 to 10 mins. Notice the rise and fall of the abdomen and chest with each inhalation and exhalation respectively
Meditation: This is effective when done after at least 2-3 mins of abdominal breathing, which will regulate the breath. When you have thoughts, try not to connect with them and gently move your awareness back to the breath and focal point
Sit comfortably with the eyes closed, spine straight, focus on each inhalation and exhalation and then gradually move the awareness to a focal point (between the eyebrows or the heart plexus whichever comes to you naturally) and continue breathing normally
Walking Meditation: Start to take a walk (preferably outdoor) and focus your attention on the feet rising and stepping. Involve the five senses by watching the surrounding and observing the sounds around, feel the air on the skin and connection with the earth as your feet touch the ground
Mantra Meditation: If you have or your own mantra or a chant, you can sync it to your breath and chant it mentally for a few minutes. If you have access to a rosary, it can be used but its not necessary. If you don’t know any mantra, simply chant the universal mantra OM
