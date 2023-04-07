Pygmy Hippo Day: Remember the endangered species with these 5 amazing facts about them

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
April 8 is observed as Pygmy Hippo Day and it aims to raise awareness about the endangered species of hippos.
Bali Safari Marine Park
Fact 1: A pygmy hippo is the smaller cousin of a hippopotamus.
San Diego Zoo
Fact 2: They are an endangered species that are rapidly moving towards extinction.
Fact 3: No body shaming, but... Pygmy hippos are about half the height of a hippopotamus and weigh less than a quarter of a full-sized hippo.
San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
Fact 4: Weight loss goals going for a toss? The Pygmy hippo babies can put on a lot of weight quickly.
Fact 5: Pygmy hippos are nocturnal animals, just like the one reading this, huh?
Bali Safari Marine Park