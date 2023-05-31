Pushkar Brahma Temple: The only shrine dedicated to Lord Brahma 'the creator' in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Pushkar, in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, India is a popular pilgrimage site known for its holy Pushkar Lake and the only Brahma temple in India
In Hinduism, there are 3 main Gods that are considered the Trimurti. Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Preserver, and Shiva the Destroyer. The Brahma temple in Pushlar is the only one prominent temple dedicated to him in all of India
Pushkar Brahma Temple dates from the 14th century. The temple is built in the distinct architectural style of Rajasthan, decorated with silver coins and a hamsa bird motif, topped by a distinctive red spire and surrounded by a marble-paved courtyard and has a pillared hall
According to mythology, Pushkar is believed to be the place where Lord Brahma performed a yajna (sacrificial ritual). The temple is said to have been built at the spot where a lotus fell from Lord Brahma's hand and formed the sacred Pushkar Lake
The shrine houses the images of Lord Brahma along with his two wives, Gayatri and Savitri. While, the main deity, Lord Brahma is enshrined in a silver-inlaid marble image
On the full moon night in the month Hindu of Kartika, Pilgrims take a ceremonial bath during the period at the holy Pushkar Lake and then pay ode to Lord Brahma during the famous Pushkar Fair which usually falls in November
The temple is open to visitors throughout the day. During summer months, the temple remains open from 6 am to 9pm. While, during winter months, the temple remains open from 6:30 am to 8:30pm
