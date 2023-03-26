Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Know everything about the neurological disorder

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Purple Day is celebrated internationally on March 26, to raise awareness about Epilepsy. The neurological disorder affects around 50 million people worldwide but there is still a lot of misinformation and stigma surrounding it. The day exists to create awareness about epilepsy and to encourage the one suffering from epilepsy to reach out to their community

Calendarr

Purple Day was founded in 2008 by Cassidy Megan, then, a nine-year-old from Nova Scotia, Canada. In pic- Cassidy Megan

Instagram

Epilepsy impacts the brain and the central nervous system, causing recurrent seizures that can vary in length and severity

Epilepsy action

Epilepsy hotspot

Mayo Clinic News Network

Epilepsy symptoms and cause

Mya Care

Epilepsy Treatments

ResearchGate

How to take care of someone experiencing an epileptic seizure?

Pastured Kitchen

Thanks For Reading!

World Oral Health Day 2023: Everything you need to know about dental hygiene
Find out More