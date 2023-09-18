Purple Bra Day 2023: Why It Is Celebrated & Its Importance

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Purple Bra Day is celebrated every year on September 18 to create awareness about breast cancer and encourage people to donate for the cause
On this day, people wear a purple bra on top of their clothing to show their support for breast cancer patients and they volunteer to raise funds; which also, includes men
How do you identify breast cancer symptoms? It includes swelling and thickening of the breast and discharge from the nipples
Cure: Mastectomy is performed to remove whole breast tissue to treat breast cancer or lumpectomy is done to remove only the tumour; but that depends on the severity of the disease
Breasts do start growing once removed but breast reconstruction is required to get the exact shape
Prevention: Regular screening reduces death risk of breast cancer
Surprising Facts: 1. Breast cancer can also, occur in 1 in 1,000 in men
2. Breast cancer is also, known as 'Nun's Disease' because women who have never had children are at a greater risk of developing it
3. Breast cancer is also seen in animals like cats and dogs
