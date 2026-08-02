'Pure Indian Beauty': Shruti Haasan Embraces Desi Charm In Silk Organza Saree | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 02, 2026
Shruti Haasan embraced timeless Indian elegance in her latest ethnic appearance, stepping out in the Imperial Jade saree from Kapardara, priced at ₹40,500.
Drenched in a rich emerald green hue, the ensemble beautifully balanced understated luxury with intricate craftsmanship.
Crafted from a seamless blend of pure silk organza and pure silk, the saree offers a lightweight yet luxurious drape with graceful movement.
Shruti paired the saree with the matching Imperial Jade blouse featuring delicate straps and a minimalist silhouette that perfectly complements the ornate drape.
She accessorised the look with elegant statement earrings, a sleek bracelet and a delicate ring, keeping the jewellery refined and balanced.
A tiny black bindi, softly defined eyes, feathered brows and nude rosy lips enhanced her naturally radiant beauty while adding a traditional touch.
Shruti styled her long, glossy hair in a sleek centre part with soft flowing waves, allowing the saree and jewellery to take centre stage.